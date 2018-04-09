‘Sharjah Oasis’ launches ‘Happiness Flats’ at Blue Bay Walk

The Blue Bay Walk project comprises six residential and commercial towers consisting of a range of luxury flats of different types and sizes within a fully serviced environment. There are also restaurants, cafes and retail outlets for the finest brands to form an integrated community with charming beach views. The entire project will be delivered in the last quarter of 2020.

The Blue Bay Walk project is located at the entrance of the Sharjah Waterfront project, and with the rest of the first project it will be the most interesting area with high quality services and facilities designed in a way that ensures complete and safe service.

Sultan Al Shakrah, chief executive officer of Sharjah Oasis Real Estate Co., said: "The Blue Bay Walk Beachfront project is strategically located in one of the largest and most important residential projects in Sharjah, Sharjah Waterfront City. This strategic location makes Blue Bay Walk an ideal opportunity for both residents and investors looking for lucrative opportunities in the region.