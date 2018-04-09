Rexton launched the largest LED light facility in the ME at SAIF Zone

Rexton Technologies developed the new facility with a total investment of over Dh50 million. Rexton Technologies is an industrial arm of Kingston Holdings, which is considered one of the largest investment companies in the Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone.

The new facility includes a fully integrated and highly developed LED Manufacturing factory that covers an area of 125,000 square feet, an office building that incorporates green design techniques and technologies, and a state of the art laboratory that specializes in LED light technologies.

The new manufacturing unit has the capacity to manufacture 100,000 recessed fittings, 150,000 batten fittings, and a variety of commercial weather proof fittings, highbays and floodlights.

The inauguration ceremony for the project was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority and Hamriyah Free Zone Authority; Mr. Lalu Samuel, Chairman and Managing Director of Kingston Holdings; and a number of government officials, representatives from the business community, the company’s senior management and the media.

The attendees toured all sections of the project, which covers a total area of 140,000 square feet. They were briefed on the various stages of production in the new factory, which is considered a significant step forward for Rexton Technologies in the LED Lighting segment that focuses on energy efficiency, sustainability and reduction of operational costs.

The crowd also toured the company’s new office headquarters, which was built according to the best environmental standards in terms of conserving energy, water and material resources. They then visited the company's 3,000 square feet laboratory, which is equipped with ultra-modern equipment that test the efficiency of LED bulbs, and gauge their quality and their colour rendering ability.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), said: "The Chamber is keen to offer support to investors and the business community by providing benefits and facilities that support ambitious economic and investment activities, which is in line with the economic vision of Sharjah.”

Al Owais noted that the Rexton project is an innovative industrial project that is based on state of the art green technology. He stressed that the Chamber will continue its efforts to double the volume of investments in the industrial sector in Sharjah and bring more unique investments similar to the Rexton project to the emirate.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority and Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, congratulated Rexton technologies for launching this innovative investment project that represents a unique addition to Sharjah’s industrial sector, and which will help encourage other investors to launch projects in Sharjah that benefit from the advantages and facilities offered by the emirate and the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone. He added that Sharjah has established itself as a leading investment destination due to the wise vision and guidance of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the support of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Mazrouei said: “Hosting this investment in Sharjah Airport International Free Zone comes as part of the Authority's efforts to attract new foreign investments to Sharjah. The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, which includes more than 7,500 companies operating in various commercial, industrial and service sectors, is characterized by various factors that attract the attention of investors.”

Al Mazrouei praised Rexton Technologies for doubling its investments and expansion plans in the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, which helps enhance its presence in regional and international markets. He remarked that the SAIF Zone is committed to providing investors with facilities that help support the growth of their business, which in turn contributes to attracting more investments to the emirate and the country.

Mr. Lalu Samuel, Chairman and Managing Director of Kingston Holdings, praised the level of support and facilities that Rexton Technologies has received to launch the project, especially from the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He added that selecting Sharjah as a regional centre to expand the company's businesses came after extensive studies, which indicated that Sharjah is the best destination for this project given the attractive competitive advantages offered by the emirate that help to serve the company’s operations and expansion plans in the region’s markets.

The new corporate headquarters have been designed with an eco-friendly, green building concept that optimizes the use of resources such as energy, water and construction materials. The building was built to only require sunlight as a source of light and does not require the use of electricity during the day. The building was also fitted with innovative green design techniques and technologies such as insulated blocks walls, insulated roofing, double glazed black colour glass, recycled marble in outdoor spaces and environmentally friendly dyes, as well as electronic sensor taps that help conserve water consumption.

The company's premises are surrounded by desert plants that do not need large amounts of water and that are equipped with a state of the art irrigation system. The building is also equipped with advanced air conditioning units that helps save electricity, and energy efficient lamps that use infrared technology to only turn on in the presence of office staff.

Rexton Technologies is considered one of the leading brands of Kingston Holdings, with over 12 years of expertise with its manufacturing facility that is located in SAIF zone. The company has invested more than Dh500 million overall since its establishment in SAIF zone.



About Kingston Holdings

Kingston Holdings is the largest investment company in SAIF Zone, with its facility spread over 1 million square feet of land, which includes 300,000 square feet for logistics and distribution facilities, 125,000 square feet for a vast manufacturing area and 200,000 sq. ft. for office facilities.

The company’s diverse businesses, which are headquartered in SAIF Zone, manufacture over 1,200 products in various categories, which includes air movement, heating, ventilation, PVC cable management, metal cable management, modular enclosures, data cabinets, and domestic and industrial light fittings.

The group operates its international joint ventures and other major business divisions across the region from its SAIF Zone headquarters, which includes Glen Dimplex Middle East of Ireland, GP batteries of Hong Kong, Pierlite of Australia and Ansell Lighting of UK.

Kingston Holdings Joint Venture also includes major brands in its portfolio, such as Rexton, Xpelair, Dimplex, Pierlite, GP Batteries, Morphy Richards, Ansell, Burco, LEC and Redring.