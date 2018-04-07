SEDD reviews development with several government agencies

Welcoming his guests, Al Suwaidi stressed the importance of holding such meetings which will enhance cooperation and joint coordination with various government bodies to contribute to the sustainable economic development of the emirate.

During the meeting, Al Suwaidi stated that the SEDD will continue to coordinate with all relevant economic bodies in the Emirate of Sharjah through reviewing the latest developments in the economic arena of the Emirate in translation of the directives of the Sharjah Executive Council.

He also stressed that these meetings constitute a real embodiment of the efforts to enhance integration and cooperation, and to coordinate in advancing the mechanisms of economic planning, in line with the ambitious aspirations to build a competitive knowledge economy based on productivity.

SEDD Chairman pointed out that the in-depth discussions during the meeting provided an ideal opportunity to exchange experiences and visions with decision-makers in order to develop clear economic planning frameworks to meet the requirements of comprehensive and sustainable development in the UAE.

He expressed hope to strengthen the bridges of communication with the concerned agencies, by forming a joint team to follow up the implementation of some of the ideas raised at the meeting.

Underlining the importance of encouraging all sectors to develop the business environment and enhance the attractiveness of the UAE to foreign direct investments, Al Suwaidi pointed out that one of the most important objectives of UAE Vision 2021 is to achieve a growth rate of non-oil GDP by 5% and DFI contribution to GDP to 5% to place the UAE among the top 10 hubs in the Global Innovation Index, the Global Index of Entrepreneurship and Development, in addition to increasing the contribution of small and medium enterprises in the GDP of the country by 70%.