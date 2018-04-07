Emirates Auction develops expansion plans, to enter Saudi, Kuwait markets

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Abdulla Al Mannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, revealed that the company had developed an ambitious expansion plan that aims to meet the growing demand for its services and to aid it into entering new markets.

He explained that the expansion plan includes entering the Saudi and Kuwaiti markets, by organising auctions on vehicles, real estate and unique numbers in these markets, adding that the company has become the preferred destination for auctions in the country, where it has captured 95 percent of the auction market in the UAE and Bahrain.

He confirmed that the number of downloads for the company's mobile application on the Apple Store had reached 126,000 downloads in 2017, an increase of nine percent over the previous year, which witnessed 116,000 downloads. The number of downloads on the Android system reached 168,000, an increase of 15 percent compared to 2016, which saw 146,000 downloads. The total number of downloads for the company’s mobile application has reached more than 1,000,000 downloads.

He added that the company’s mobile application would be updated as part of the company’s keenness to satisfy its clients. The company will also expand vehicle inspection and towing services, increase the number of customer service centres, and expand vehicle insurance and registration services. All these improvements will take place as part of the company’s ambitious expansion plan.

Al Mannaei maintained that the company has succeeded in developing the Electronic Jurisdictions System, which had the effect of saving time and money for the country’s courts and simplifying procedures of the dispute process, as well as contributing to provide the best judicial services for litigants, lawyers and experts all over the country.

Emirates Auctions has 20 branches across the UAE, as well as offices in Bahrain, Egypt and the UK. The company has more than 140 employees in different departments and has obtained three ISO certifications, including, ISO 9001:2008 for Quality Management, ISO 27001:2005 for Information Security Management System, ISO 10002:2004 for Customer Satisfaction and Complaint Handling.