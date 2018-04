"China and the EU ... should take a clear stance against protectionism, jointly preserve the rules-based multilateral trade order, and keep the global economy on a sound and sustainable track," Zhang Ming, the head of the Chinese mission to the EU, said in a statement sent to AFP on Friday.

"This is a joint responsibility of China and the EU. We must act together to make that happen," Ming said, as he decried the "protectionist moves" by the United States.