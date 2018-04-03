Ministry of Infrastructure Development signs 3 MoUs

The MoUs aim to support the ministry’s work and the wider national efforts to develop the country’s infrastructure.

The MoUs, which were signed on the sidelines of the 1st Global Infrastructure Congress that was held Monday and will conclude Tuesday, are in line with the leadership’s directives and strategic plans to improve the UAE’s infrastructure and achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 and the UAE Vision 2021, which aim to make the UAE an international leader in the area of infrastructure.

The MoUs were signed by Hassan Mohammed Juma Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the ministry, and by Dr. Ghaleb Al Hadrami, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at UAEA, and Dr. Abdul Haq Bashir Al Nuaimi, Vice-Chancellor for Advancement and Communication at Ajman University, and Hussein Ahmed Al Harthi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tatweer for Traffic Assets, Systems Operation and Management.

Al Mansouri stressed that the MoUs aim to strengthen the communication and cooperation between the ministry and the other parties, to achieve their common interests that will benefit the UAE, as well as to build effective partnerships to accomplish their common strategic goals and exchange information and research, which are relevant to all the parties. They also aim to develop a common understanding about their needs and create opportunities for cooperation in sustainable and strategic planning, to create a federal infrastructure and road network that is highly efficient and safe for all road users, he added.