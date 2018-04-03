Abdullah Al Owais: SCCI keen to augment Expo Centre’s continued success

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the 44th edition of the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show, kicked off Tuesday at Expo Centre Sharjah, Al Owais said that in the light of its continuous success over the past years in gaining the confidence of the most important players in the industry worldwide, the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show has become the largest and most important event of its kind, meeting the needs of traders and consumers in various markets in the region, which have a high purchasing power compared to other regions of the world.

He expressed SCCI’s keenness to support and enable Expo Centre Sharjah to continue its success in organising world-leading events that meet business communities’ satisfaction both locally and regionally, and contributes to enhancing Sharjah's position as a regional economic centre providing business and investment leaders with the opportunity to set up promising projects, expand in regional markets, conclude deals and ink strategic partnerships, benefiting from the unique advantages and facilities offered by the emirate’s various government institutions.