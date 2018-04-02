Shurooq and Nakheel partner to bring AED75 million retail centre to Sharjah

Under the agreement, signed Monday by Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, CEO of Shurooq, and Nakheel CEO Sanjay Manchanda, the two organisations will create a shopping, dining and leisure hub in Sharjah’s rapidly-expanding Al Rahmaniya district.

The project, to be developed by Nakheel and managed by its retail subsidiary, Nakheel Malls, joins an ever-growing collection in Nakheel’s retail portfolio, which currently includes 11 large-scale concepts and seven neighbourhood retail hubs, known as Nakheel Pavilions, like the one to be built in Sharjah. Design work is underway, and details about the new project to be unveiled this year.

Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Shurooq CEO, said: “Shurooq is hard at work promoting Sharjah’s status as one of the Middle East's most progressive and dynamic destinations, not only for tourism and trade, but also catering to the ever-growing demand for residences and leisure. Sharjah’s real estate and retail market continues to experience sustainable boost and investment diversification, thanks to its dedicated care and development across community facilities such as schools, universities, family destinations, entertainment and much more.”

He continued: “We work with a variety of partners to help realise Sharjah’s full potential, investing and developing its social, cultural, environmental and economic growth, which falls in-line with the wise directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member Ruler of Sharjah. This new partnership with Nakheel is another step in the right direction. With its reputation as a world leading real estate developer, we are excited to welcome Nakheel on board.”

He added: “The key objective behind this agreement is to facilitate the construction of the new retail project, as well as open up new doors for both Nakheel and Shurooq to continue with our future ventures and investments in Sharjah’s real estate and retail industry. This reflects our vision to grow our partnerships and investment support with the UAE’s private sector, in producing strategic long-term partnerships in reflection to Sharjah’s market and economic potentials.”

Sanjay Manchanda, Nakheel CEO, added: “We are proud to share our success by bringing our expertise, in partnership with Shurooq, to Sharjah. Retail centres are an integral element of residential communities and essential for community development. They bring a wealth of benefits to residents and their neighbourhood by including by enhancing well-being among residents and providing a sense of belonging, connectivity and interaction. In the long run these amenities also help increase property values.

Manchanda added: “We are delighted to be playing such a key role in the future of up and coming Sharjah communities, and look forward to a long, successful relationship with Shurooq.”

Nakheel is one of the world’s leading developers and a major contributor to realising the vision of Dubai for the 21st century: to create a world-class destination for living, business and tourism. Nakheel continues to deliver and enhance an iconic portfolio of innovative landmark projects in Dubai across the residential, retail, hospitality and leisure sectors.

Established in 2009, Shurooq aims to achieve social, cultural, environmental and economic development based on Sharjah's distinct Arab and Islamic identity. Shurooq strives to encourage investment by adopting the best international standards in providing quality services.

Shurooq’s key mission is to provide facilities and incentives, evaluate tourism-related infrastructure projects and lay down the necessary plans to complete such projects.