AMF publishes “Central Bank Background Papers on Monetary Policy Frameworks in the Arab Countries”

The purpose of the meeting was to exchange views on the implications of global economic developments on monetary and financial policies of the Arab region. The meeting was attended by participants from 25 central banks and monetary authority agencies, nine central banks from outside the Arab region.

The meeting provided an opportunity to review analysis about many important issues related to monetary policies in the Arab countries. Topics discussed during the meeting included the recent economic and financial market developments and their implications for banks in the Arab Region; Bank funding and liquidity amidst relatively low oil prices and rising public debt; and the Islamic banks in hybrid banking systems. The meeting has also tackled some other technical issues related to the role of monetary policy in fostering economic growth and achieving price stability and adopting of inflation targeting (IT) regimes in the Arab region.

Papers on the operational frameworks and the implementation of monetary policy in Thirteen Arab countries were presented and discussed during the meeting. In addition, to a paper presented from outside the region namely the European Central Bank. The papers do not necessarily reflect the views of the AMF or the BIS.