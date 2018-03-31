EIBFS, KPMG to offer financial education programmes

This initiative was agreed upon by Jamal Al Jassmi, General Manager of EIBFS, and Emilio Pera, Partner - Head of Financial Services, KPMG Lower Gulf Limited.

As part of the agreement, the two parties will offer customised senior executive training for specialised roles within the banking and finance industry. They will also develop and implement select programmes as part of the EIBFS annual training plan. The agreement will also see the two parties participate in events and conferences in the UAE and overseas, as well as develop industry certifications for programmes.

Speaking on the agreement, Al Jassmi said, "We are delighted to work with KPMG to shape groundbreaking educational initiatives for the region’s banking and finance professionals. This association will help enhance the quality of our education programmes by delivering a comprehensive financial education experience across our curriculum. More specifically, it will enable senior managers in specialised roles to acquire valuable insights into the industry that they can draw upon over the course of their career."

Pera, in turn, said, "EIBFS plays an essential role in fostering knowledge development by bringing banks together, and KPMG is pleased to work with them to deliver training courses for financial institutions in the UAE. For this purpose, sector and subject matter experts from KPMG will deliver tailored two-day programmes in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi over the next few years. We look forward to contributing to the continued overall success and development of the UAE financial services sector."