Dunkin’ Donuts inaugurates its first café in the region at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah

Owing to its ever-growing popularity and fan following, Dunkin’ Brands International and Continental Foods, the owner of the Dunkin’ franchise in the UAE, have collaborated to take the Dunkin’ experience to the next level with the introduction of a first-of-its-kind café concept not just in the UAE, but the larger Arab region. The first Dunkin’ Café was inaugurated on Wednesday at Sharjah’s popular lakeside leisure destination, the Al Majaz Waterfront.

Highlighting the collaborative efforts of the parent brand with its regional business partners as being instrumental in Dunkin’s popularity and success, Sheikh Mohammed Saud Sultan Saqer Al Qasimi said: “The launch of the first Dunkin’ Café in the region is simply a response to the needs of our loyal patrons and consumer requests. With each passing year of our service to our clients, the overarching feedback was that they wanted to spend more quality time at Dunkin’, and desired for it to be a space that bears greater resemblance to a coffeehouse where they can spend hours alone with a coffee and a book, bring their clients for a meeting, their children for a weekend treat or their friends for a late-night coffee and dessert. Elevating customer satisfaction and experience have always been a topmost priority for Continental Foods, and the launch of this café bears testimony to our efforts.”

“We extend a warm welcome to the residents and citizens of Sharjah and the UAE to come and savour their favourite Dunkin’ experience in a whole new light,” he added.

With double the space offered indoors, cosy lounging arrangements, outdoor seating to enjoy the waterfront views, free Wi-Fi, and an intuitive staff offering exceptional service, the Dunkin’ Café is unlike its predecessors.

Once guests are smitten by the vibrant atmosphere of this place, they can get ready to fall head-over-heels for their new and exclusive café menu. Starting with new items including Wonuts, Banana Eclairs, Freak-shakes and Lemonade jars to satiate that sweet tooth, to all-day breakfasts, mid-morning snacks, wholesome lunches and healthy dinners, not to mention the signature aromatic Dunkin’ brews made from 100% Arabica beans – the Dunkin’ Café journey has been crafted to appeal to the sensibilities of people of all age groups and preferences.

CEO, Marwan Salha, said: “UAE is a key market and we are expanding steadfastly to be able to reach out to the maximum number of people in the UAE communities. We are expanding across all emirates through diverse retail opportunities at malls, universities, gas stations, metro stations, and supermarkets. Premium, natural and fresh ingredients with unbeatable prices is our key to success. All our donuts come from an HACCP certified baking facility unit that feeds our stores on a daily basis with the freshly made products.”

“We plan to hit the 80-stores mark by end of 2018 and plans to open more cafés concepts are underway,” he added.

Staying true to tradition, Dunkin’ Donuts will continue to offer its attractive bundle packages at the new café. A breakfast meal with a free coffee or a doughnut and coffee combo – all for AED 10 – or their new limited time offer, which entitles customer to two dozen doughnuts for the price of one, all up for grabs.

According to John Varughese, Vice President of Dunkin’ Brands International: “We are pleased to open our first Dunkin’ Café concept restaurant here with the Continental Foods team. We hope this beautiful new store fills the need for guests looking to enjoy our delicious range of high-quality foods and beverages, but in a more relaxed and inviting café environment. We also look forward to continued restaurant development in the UAE in the coming months so we can serve even more local guests.”