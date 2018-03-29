Sleep Fine to open new factory in Sharjah in 2020 to increase production capacity

Sleep Fine’s landmark 60,000-square-meter new factory will be located Al Sajaa industrial area in Sharjah, which is being planned to become one of the largest industrial parks specialised in manufacturing mattresses and foam in the region upon its full completion. The facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art automated systems and equipment—helping increase the efficiency of its operations.

Mohammad Tahgahzait, Marketing Manager, Three Star Foam Factory, said: “By automating the system across the new factory, we expect to see not only higher production capacity and profitability but also more enhanced production processes, from start to finish. The automation will save us time, money, enhance product quality and fully enable us to avoid any wastage of precious resources. The new factory will also allow us to meet the ever-growing market demand for quality products.”