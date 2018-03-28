UAE Economy Ministry and Canada discuss cooperation

During a meeting held at the ministry's headquarters in Dubai in the presence of Emmanuel Kamarianakis, Consul-General of Canada, and a number of officials, the two sides reviewed the areas of cooperation and trade exchange between the two countries, which recorded about US$4 billion in 2017. Al Shehhi and Sargent also discussed the preparations for the second session of the UAE-Canada Joint Economic Committee scheduled to be held during the second half of this year.

Al Shehhi said that the economic relations between the UAE and Canada can enjoy further developments in light of the potential of the strong economies of the two countries, adding that the first session of the Joint Economic Committee which took place in Ottawa resulted in the strengthening of partnerships between the two countries.

The Deputy Minister for International Trade of Canada said that his country views the UAE as an important economic partner in the region, highlighting his country's desire to boost cooperation and investment partnerships between the two sides.