Asian markets suffer renewed selling as tech firms follow US rout

The volatility that has raked trading floors since the start of February shows no sign of abating as heavy, across-the-board selling followed Tuesday's rally.

Confirmation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Beijing this week to meet President Xi Jinping, saying he was "committed to denuclearisation", failed to provide support.

Dealers took their lead from New York, where the biggest names in the tech sector suffered sharp losses on a series of issues, made worse by reports the US was considering cracking down on Chinese investments in technologies it deems sensitive.

The Dow and S&P 500 plunged. And the tech-rich Nasdaq slumped almost three percent with Facebook 4.9 percent down as it is battered by a huge data breach scandal, while Tesla shed more than eight percent on a probe into the fatal crash of one of its cars.

Twitter was hammered 12 percent by talk of a regulatory hit and Google parent Alphabet sank 4.6 percent on worries about a possible massive lawsuit from Oracle.

The selling continued in Asia, with South Korea's Samsung 2.6 percent down, Hong Kong-listed Tencent diving 4.6 percent, and Sharp and Sony sharply lower in Tokyo.

On broader markets, Hong Kong led losses, tumbling 2.5 percent, while Shanghai sank 1.4 percent and Japan's Nikkei ended 1.3 percent lower.

Sydney lost 0.7 percent and Singapore gave up one percent, while there were also losses in Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta.