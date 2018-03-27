South Korean President reaffirms commitment to boost ties with UAE

Speaking at the forum, which will run until tomorrow, President Jae-in emphasised the historic and cultural ties that the UAE and South Korea share, and highlighted the important role that South Korean companies have played in the UAE’s development over the years. He identified clean energy as a key area where both governments can boost collaboration and explore new opportunities.

He explained that both the UAE and South Korean governments have adopted proactive strategies to prepare for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and invested in space development as well as Information and Communications Technology, ICT. President JAE-IN added that the UAE has gone one step further by appointing a Minister of Artificial Intelligence, explaining that these strategic moves will further advance both economies in the future.

The high-profile forum, organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with the Korean International Trade Association, shed light on UAE-South Korea economic ties and synergies, and explored the potential of both countries to enhance their cooperation beyond energy and construction to other sectors such as technology, security, infrastructure, healthcare, innovation, and smart solutions.

High-level attendees representing the UAE included Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea; Raja Al Gurg, President of the Dubai Business Women Council, and Aisha bin Bishr, Director-General of Smart Dubai Office, in addition to several key stakeholders from the UAE’s public and private sectors.