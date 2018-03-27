93% SEDD customer satisfaction rate in 2017

The survey conducted by SEDD on a random sample of dealers showed that the percentage of customer’s satisfaction with the SEDD services at “Tasheel” service centers in 2017 reached 94% while the satisfaction rate of customers for electronic services in the same year was 96%. Consumer Protection hit 63% last year, whereas the satisfaction rate of respondents for 2017 reached 61%.

The results of the survey reflect the economic success of Sharjah in developing an integrated concept of electronic and smart services, including smooth service delivery through multiple channels, with easy access on a large basis of accuracy and professionalism.

Commenting on such thing, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that these studies and opinion surveys are part of the Department's keenness to identify customers' satisfaction with the services they provide and to identify deficiencies and aspects of excellence at the branches, departments, divisions and individuals levels. He pointed out that the Department is working according to the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the pursuit of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, to provide the best services and facilities to the public in order to achieve prosperity in Sharjah.

From her side, Hanadi Al Muhairi, Director of Strategic Planning and Performance Department at SEDD, stated that the Department has taken several improvement measures towards the study in order to increase the level of customer satisfaction through the monthly senior management’s meeting and the efforts of the follow-up office in coordination with the concerned departments.