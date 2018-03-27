China shoppers lament tariffs on US nuts, pistachio and fruit

Close to 80 fruit and nut products from the United States are at risk, after China declared plans to levy additional duties on up to $3 billion of U.S. imports in retaliation against U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to slap tariffs on up to $60 billion in Chinese goods.



U.S. exports of fruits, frozen juices and nuts to China amounted to $669 million last year, and it was the top supplier of apples, cherries, walnuts and almonds, with much of the produce coming from growers in California, Florida and Michigan.



Chinese imports of fresh fruit and nuts have surged in recent years thanks to the country's rapidly growing middle class, which has given rise to a new generation of consumers willing to splurge on healthy food.



The United States asked China in a letter last week to cut the tariff on U.S. autos, buy more U.S.-made semiconductors and give U.S. firms greater access to the Chinese financial sector, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday (March 26), citing unnamed sources.

Alarm over a possible trade war between the world's two largest economies has chilled financial markets as investors foresee dire consequences should trade barriers go up due to President Donald Trump's bid to cut the U.S. deficit with China.



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listed steps that Washington wants China to take in a letter to Liu He, a newly appointed vice premier who oversees China's economy, the Journal said, quoting sources with knowledge of the matter.

The newspaper reported that Mnuchin was considering a visit to Beijing to pursue negotiations.



Fears of a trade war mounted earlier this month after Trump first slapped tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, and then on Thursday specifically targeted China by announcing plans for tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese goods.