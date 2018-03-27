French deficit below EU 3 per cent target for first time since 2007

The deficit for 2017 was 2.6 per cent, down from 3.4 per cent last year, national statistics body INSEE said.



Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire hailed the result as a vindication for President Emmanuel Macron, who has prioritized complying with the 3 per cent limit of the EU's Stability and Growth Pact.



"It's the proof that the strategy defined by the president of the republic in terms of reducing public expenditure, restoring the public accounts, and growth, is the right one," Le Maire said.



"I attribute it in the first place to growth, which is coming back, and it's coming back because there is confidence... investors are regaining confidence in our country," the minister told public broadcaster FranceInfo.

Macron's government ordered 4.5 billion of euros (5.6 billion dollars) in cuts last July after a state audit report found an 8- to 9- billion-euro gap in the deficit reduction forecasts it had inherited from the previous socialist government.



The move led to the first major controversy of Macron's presidency, with the head of the armed forces resigning after the military was forced to bear the brunt of the cuts.

Macron has argued that France needs to stick to European rules and reform its own economy in order to have the credibility to push for European reforms including greater eurozone integration.