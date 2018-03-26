UAE will be global centre of AI by 2030: Ministry of Economy

The ministry added, in its report on AI in the UAE, that according to various international studies, AI technologies will increase the country’s GDP by 35 percent by 2031 and will reduce the government’s annual spending by 50 percent, through reducing the number of paper-based transactions and saving millions of hours that are wasted annually when completing these transactions.

The report also predicts that the UAE’s AI strategy will generate an annual economic return, in many sectors, of around AED22 billion, through raising individual productivity by 13 percent, saving 396 million hours annually from commuting, reducing transportation costs by 44 percent, which is equivalent to AED900 million, limiting carbon emissions and environmental pollution by 12 percent, which is equivalent to AED5.1 billion, limiting traffic accidents and their resulting losses by 12 percent, which will save AED2 billion annually, reducing the need for parking spaces by 20 percent, and saving AED18 billion by raising the efficiency of the transportation sector in Dubai by 2030.

The report also expects the UAE to benefit from the development of AI, not only in terms of improving project performance but also in terms of reducing the number of foreign workers and rebalancing the structure of the population and job market, which will reduce the value of financial transfers sent abroad from the country’s economy.

In October 2017, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced the launch of the "UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence," which is the first major project of the UAE Centennial 2071 that aims to improve government performance, accelerate the country’s development, and create innovative and creative working environments with high levels of productivity.