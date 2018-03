The Central Bank's balance sheet went up by AED 7 billion in February, from a total of AED391.54 billion in January.

The growth in Central Bank's assets is attributed to the increase in banks' deposits, up by AED25.68 billion in annual terms, and by AED11.42 in monthly term, leading the total balance to jump to AED102.64 billion by the end of February.

Loans and advances dropped from AED3.2 billion at the end of February 2017, to AED3.13 billion during the same period in this year.