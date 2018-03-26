ADNOC awards US$3.5 billion contracts to Samsung Engineering

The signing of the two agreements was witnessed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Paik Ungyu, Korea's Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy. The agreements were signed by Abdulaziz Alhajri, ADNOC’s Downstream Director, and Choi Sung-An, CEO of Samsung Engineering.

The two contracts – the award of a US$3.1 billion project to introduce crude oil processing flexibility and the award of a US$473 million project to recover power and water, both at the ADNOC-owned Ruwais oil refinery – mark another significant step forwards as ADNOC accelerates the delivery of its Downstream strategy.

Dr. Al Jaber said, "ADNOC has a long and successful history of working with Korean companies as partners in our concession areas, as contractors for our major projects, and as a customer of our crude oil and refined products. The award of two major Engineering, Procurement and Construction, EPC, contracts reinforces the strong business relationship that exists between the UAE and Korea.

Paik Ungyu said, "We offer congratulations on the signing between Samsung Engineering and ADNOC Refining. I hope that these contracts will not only enhance bilateral cooperation in the energy industry, but will also contribute to identifying new joint projects."