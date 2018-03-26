Air Arabia receives ATN’s corporate Editor Choice Award

Air Arabia picked up the prestigious award at the Air Transport Awards which remains to be the only international prizes that award all the main categories of the air transport industry.

The jury for the judging process comprised of prominent leaders from the field of aviation, government and air transport bodies. Nominations submitted were evaluated by jury members with the final winner per category being adjudged on overall consensus.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “We are very pleased to be awarded the ATN Editor Choice Award recognising the achievements that Air Arabia has accomplished over the years. We are proud to see that millions of customers continue enjoying our value driven services since we introduced low-cost travel to the MENA region almost 15 years ago. Such prestigious awards remind us of the good work we continue to do over the years. I thank ATN for this award which I dedicate to our customers and staff all over the world.”

Air Arabia, currently operates flights to 147 routes across the globe from five hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa, and continues its mission to create an ever-expanding network of diverse destinations, allowing for high-quality and cost-effective travel.