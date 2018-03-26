SEDD, S&M business corporation renew MOU

The event of signing the MOU was witnessed by Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, Sang Jake Lee, Head of the Korean Small & Medium Business Corporation, and number of officials from SEDD and Korean representatives at the Economic Department main headquarter.

Under the MOU articles, the two sides seek to achieve number of objectives, including: identifying each parties in communication and economic entities at their countries, cooperating in supporting industries and opening up joint markets in South Korea and the Emirate of Sharjah, exchanging foreign trade information, participating in economic and commercial activities, exchanging visits, visiting exhibitions that are held in Korea and Sharjah, and organizing mutual events whether conferences or workshops.

In addition, the MOU states on the importance of supporting the industrial exports of each party through the technical support program. It also states on agreeing on a working mechanism to exchange experiences between the exporters in the Emirate of Sharjah and the Republic of Korea and to transfer the Korean quality standards and modern management systems to support the industry and exports in the Emirate. Likely, it calls for transferring the experiences of the Korean side in supporting the industry in other countries to the industrial sector in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Commenting on such an important event, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that the Economic Department has cooperated with the Korean Corporation in supporting the industry in the Emirate of Sharjah. He carried on that during such period, the selection of emerging industries and outstanding projects as well as the needed technical support were provided. added that the renewal of the MOU is a confirmation of the continued cooperation between the two sides in the framework of strengthening economic relations between Sharjah and the Republic of South Korea where the bilateral relations between UAE in general, Sharjah in particular, and the Republic of South Korea has developed significantly over the past few years. Such a thing has emerged due to the keenness of the political leadership of the two countries to develop and achieve full partnership, especially in the economic and investment fields.

Besides, added that under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the wise pursuit of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Emirate of Sharjah was capable of holding solid economy. Thus, SEDD is seeking to develop and deepen its relations with the world's most dynamic economic forces, such as Korea. Also, SEDD is hoping to enhance cooperation both in the SME sector and in other fields of cooperation that are included in the MOU.

Furthermore, pointed out that the Department offers many facilitates to the investors that help in accelerating the procedures according to the latest technologies and promising opportunities in the Emirate. It also calls on Korean companies and investors to increase their presence and investment and establish mutual ventures with their counterparts in the Emirate of Sharjah.

On the sidelines of the agreement, the department organized a tour of the delegation to the “Three Star Foam Factory” in Sharjah which visit aimed to show the delegation the development that the factory witnessed during the past five years. However, it is worth mentioning that the Corporation had visited the factory five years ago and provided it with an integrated program of technical support needed in the industrial field. Also, the delegation offered the factory with the quality standards of Korea and modern management systems which is evident in the development of work in the factory and contributed significantly to the upgrading of the services and products provided.