SEDD discusses strengthening economic relations with Egypt

The delegation consisted of Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Government Relations Department in Sharjah, Hamad Al Mahmoud, Director General of Ruwad Establishment, Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh, Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), Abdulaziz Humaid Shattaf, assistant Director-General for Members Services at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abdulaziz Omar Al Midfa, Deputy Director of Government Communication Department at SEDD, Mariam Nasir Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Affairs Department at SEDD, Dr. Amr Saleh, the Economic Advisor at SEDD, number of officials of the Sharjah Cooperative Society as well as a number of private sector companies in the emirate, such as Life Warehouse for medicines, Al Qudra for refrigerators, Al Ajmal for furniture and others.

The head of the mission and accompanying delegation discussed means of strengthening economic ties between UAE and Egypt in general and Sharjah in particular. They also looked into raising the rates of trade and establishing new and new promising investments between the two sides. Such discussion was held with number of minister and managers of economic and investment entities in Egypt such as Dr. Halla Al Saeed, Minister of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform, Dr. Sahar Nasr, Minister of Investment and International Cooperation, Hussam Khattab, Assistant Minister of Commerce and Industry, Eng. Muhammed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Federation of Egyptian Industries, Nifen Jameh, CEO of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority and several officials of the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

The Emirati delegation Headed by SEDD Chairman discussed ways of developing economic relations between Sharjah and the Arab Republic of Egypt to achieve progress, whereas they reviewed prospects for mutual cooperation and upgrading bilateral relations.

During the visit, the two sides deliberated means of developing economic, trade and investment relations between the two sides at all economic levels, which were evident through the growth of the volume of trade exchange between Sharjah and Egypt in recent years. They also looked into the growth of the volume of business and licensing levels among them as well as Sharjah’s delegation promoted the opportunities available in the Emirate in addition to the incentives and facilities offered to those wishing to invest in the Emirate alongside to number of topics of common interest that serve the interests of the business communities of both sides.

Likely, the visit included several field trips that resulted in many economic and trade partnerships between the delegation of the emirate and a number of governmental and private bodies in Egypt. It is worth mentioning that Egypt is considered a distinguished economic partner of Sharjah because of strong economic ties between the two sides.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that the visit was part of the Department's efforts to promote the position of UAE in general and Sharjah in particular in the international markets and to enhance bilateral economic relations with the Arab Republic of Egypt.

He added that the Economic Department is commitment to support the growth and development process in Sharjah. Also, the Department will pay great attention to enhance partnership opportunities in many vital sectors between the two countries in areas of economy, investment, innovation, small and medium enterprises, entrepreneurship and opportunities for mutual ventures. Also, the Economic Department will be focusing on discussing means to improve trade relations between the two sides.

Then, SEDD Chairman clarified that Sharjah is always seeking to build strong bilateral economic relations with all countries in a way that contribute to the development of the national economy and enhance the opportunities of UAE investment aboard as well as encourage the flow of investments to and from Sharjah. In addition, stressed that the visit to Egypt paved the way for wider horizons of integration between the two sides in order to develop ways of coordination and mutual action in all fields and contribute to the development of economic as well as trade cooperation between Sharjah and Egypt.

From its side, Government Relations Department in Sharjah valued the efforts of SEDD in enhancing the cooperation between Sharjah and the Arab Republic of Egypt through economic, trade and investment relations to promote the opportunities and advantages of investment available in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Thus, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of Government Relations Department in Sharjah, stressed on the importance of enhancing cooperation with Egypt in various fields of education, culture, innovation and economy, and to share knowledge and experience in accordance with the values and principles of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Chairman of Government Relations Department in Sharjah pointed out that it is crucial to strength the mutual economic relationship with Egypt and raise the rates of mutual trade and investments. Also, he pointed out that the two governments of the two countries are aiming at enhancing the bilateral relations between the two sides at all levels and in all fields.

Besides, Chairman of Government Relations Department in Sharjah stated that Sharjah’s desire to establish a network between strategic cities similar to the Emirate of Sharjah is to achieve the highest standards of excellence and best international practices in the development of the systems of the Government of Sharjah.

He carried on that the Government Relations Department is working on strengthen international cooperation between the departments and institutions of the Emirate and the international community in accordance with the objectives of the Department based on strategic plans to develop the relations of the Emirate of Sharjah at the local and regional levels.

In addition, Chairman of Government Relations Department added that the Department seeks to promote for Sharjah and to strengthen international relations based on trade, culture, innovation and education.

On the other hand, Hamad Al Mahmoud, Director General of Ruwad Establishment, said that the Establishment’s participation in UAE’s delegation to Egypt reflects the concerns of the wise leadership to support and enhance the position of the entrepreneurs in the economic map that is working to achieve them in the coming years. He illustrated that the participation will also enhance the success and efforts of the Establishment in the field of entrepreneurship by looking at the Egyptian experience and working to promote investment opportunities in the SME sector. It can be attained by reviewing experiences with representatives and officials of those entities in Egypt, officials on areas of enhanced cooperation to benefit the national entrepreneurs and enhance their experience with new experiences.

Moreover, Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh, Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), stated that the visit to Egypt helped in displaying diverse investment opportunities in various vital sectors in Sharjah to a group of businessmen and representatives of Egyptian companies who are interested in learning more about Sharjah and to have a better idea about the requirements for establishing projects in the Emirate.

He added that that Egypt is considered a big country with longstanding industries and is converging with the Emirate of Sharjah, which is the capital of industry in the region. Thus, the delegation didn’t find a difficulty to convince many investors that Sharjah is their ideal choice for expansion in the Arabian Gulf region, to global markets in Asia and India, and to benefit from the emirate's sophisticated logistics infrastructure to help them promote their products on a large scale.

Furthermore, Abdulaziz Humaid Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Members Services at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and number of officials of the Sharjah Cooperative Society, said that the Chamber’s participation in Sharjah’s delegation comes within the framework of coordination and cooperation as well as to strengthen the strategic partnership with all local government entities in the Emirate. Such a thing is done to promote the investment environment and the promising opportunities available in Sharjah and to know closely the possible areas of cooperation that the business sector in UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular in addition to the Arab Republic of Egypt which can benefit from the multiplication and strengthening of economic relations too. Likely, the meetings held by the delegation in Cairo were varied and fruitful. Also, the two sides agreed on the importance of exerting more efforts to identify opportunities and areas of joint investment, especially that the advantages, incentives and guarantees available under the laws and regulations governing investment and economic activities can represent a driving force for all countries to establish more investments and increase trade. Additionally, the Chamber aspires to allow its members in the Sharjah Export Development Center to expand their export activities in the growing Egyptian markets and benefit from their outlets for African markets. Besides, Al Shattaf praised the results of the talks held by the Sharjah delegation with the Egyptian officials and the representatives of the various government and private bodies included in the visit program and applauded the efforts of the Department of Economic Development and government departments and authorities in Sharjah.

Moreover, Abdulaziz Omar Al Midfa, Deputy Director of Government Communication Department at SEDD, illustrated that the visit comes within the framework of the joint endeavor to raise the rates of trade exchange and establish new and promising investment partnerships between Sharjah and the Arab Republic of Egypt, which will contribute to the development of horizons and fields of mutual cooperation.

Likewise, Al Midfa pointed to the special advantages of the economy in Sharjah and its positive competitiveness, stressing to the importance of promoting trade exchange, provide attractive incentives of promotion and marketing of products and investment opportunities that meet the needs of each side.