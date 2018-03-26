Emirates completes fleet of ten commemorative aircraft for the ‘Year of Zayed’

Watch the decals being applied at Emirates’ Engineering Centre in Dubai, and the aircraft take to the skies.



Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, said: "The late Sheikh Zayed was a legendary leader, a true pioneer, and an inspirational figure. His legacy for sustainable development lives on in the spirit of the UAE. Emirates is proud to spread his universal message to global audiences in airports and cities around the globe."



Five Airbus A380s and five Boeing 777-300ERs with the ‘Year of Zayed’ livery have circled the globe on over 1,500 flights to date, and will continue to carry its message of inspiration from the UAE’s late founding father throughout 2018.



The "Year of Zayed" is a year-long tribute to Sheikh Zayed’s remarkable legacy and values which have shaped the formation of the UAE. Through the pillars of wisdom, respect, sustainability and human development, the inspirational leader has created a lasting vision of prosperity, determination and tolerance – attributes that remain strongly embedded in UAE culture.

Each bespoke decal covers an area of 480square metres on the A380 and 312 square metres on the Boeing 777-300ER. Since November 2017, the ten aircraft have travelled to 90 destinations across six continents including Rome, Sydney, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires and Accra.



The aircraft have collectively flown more than 4 million kilometres. Dedicated Emirates staff at the Emirates Engineering Aircraft Appearance Centre spent a total of 119 days to install the decals.