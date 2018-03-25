Trade with S. Korea grows 8% to AED27.4b in 2017

South Korea is Dubai’s eighth biggest trade partner in imports and ninth in exports.

Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence, said, "Trade with South Korea is gaining more and more weight and value especially after signing the AEO mutual recognition agreement with them. This helps unfold horizons of mutual trade and facilitations between us which includes carrying out the clearance process before arrival of cargo to the port."

"The visit of the South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the UAE is an indication of the solid relationship between the two states and will explore opportunities between the two countries in the realms of energy, healthcare, science, space and technology. Following the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we, at Dubai Customs, work hard to enhance relations with Korean diplomatic missions and businesses in support of trade activity," he added.

Kazim pointed out that growth in trade with Korea in 2017 invites for more and better results in the future.

Dubai Customs continually develops the services it provides to different businesses, especially ahead of EXPO 2020 Dubai in support of the UAE’s ambitious plans and visions including the UAE Centennial Plan 2071.