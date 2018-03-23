China plans retaliatory tariffs worth U.S.$3 billion against U.S.

The move came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs of up to 60 billion dollars on Chinese imports as punishment for alleged Chinese intellectual property theft and unfair competition by China’s state-supported economy.

"If someone sends us a gift, we shall send one back," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said. "That’s what we call etiquette."

China said the U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel had "severely damaged the multilateral trade system" and that Beijing would take legal action against them at the World Trade Organisation.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry added the new tariff package against China "has set a very bad precedent" and that Beijing "will not sit back and ignore its legitimate rights and interests being harmed."

"We will follow suit to the end," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, warning Washington to make "rational and careful decisions."

The Chinese embassy in Washington said late Thursday that China is "not afraid of and will not recoil from a trade war."

Nevertheless, the initial 3 billion dollars worth of tariffs – 20 times smaller than the package proposed by Trump – signals that Beijing is showing restraint and does not in fact want a trade war, observers say.

The US decision to impose tariffs on a wide range of imports from China comes after a seven-month investigation into alleged Chinese intellectual property theft.

Restrictions on foreign ownership of businesses in China force US companies to transfer technologies that eventually aid Chinese competitors, said Peter Navarro, Trump's chief trade adviser.

With the Chinese tariffs, which are to be finalized within 60 days, the US was "strategically defending itself" against China's "economic aggression," Navarro told reporters.

He said the action was a "seismic shift" in Washington’s trade strategy toward China, marking a new approach than that used by past administrations. It also represents a sharp breach from the discussions between the world’s two largest economies during Trump’s first year in office.

"That process has failed," Navarro said. "Finally, the president decided that we need to move forward."

At Trump's signing of a memo ordering the tariffs on Chinese imports, Vice President Mike Pence said that "the era of economic surrender is over."

Trump has long lamented the 375-billion-dollar US trade deficit with China.

According to the World Trade Organization, China's average tariffs in 2017 stood at 10 per cent, while US tariffs were 3.4 per cent and the European Union's 5 per cent.