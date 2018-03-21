US investments in Saudi Arabia amount to SR207 billion

The industrial activities make up the lion’s share of these investments with a total amount of SR193 billion for 95 projects while the service sector comes second with a financing of SR13.5 billon for 245 projects.



There are nine commercial activities with a total investment of SR300 million and two real estate projects with a total funding of SR 16 million. Temporary licenses have been given for 16 US projects with total investments of SR2 million.



As many as 16 new American companies entered the Saudi market in 2017 with a total investment of SR382 million, of which 13 licenses were granted in the service sector with a total financing of SR284 million, the report added.