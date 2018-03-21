UAE stocks gain AED5 billion

The Dubai Financial Market General Index closed on a high note of 3206 points, 00.75 percent up from the last traded session, with ADX General Index following suit at 4566 points, 0.91 percent higher than Tuesday.

In more detail, Emaar spiked to AED6.07, followed by Emaar Development, which edged up to AED5.46 , with Emaar Malls following suit up to AED2.22. Union Properties closed at 88fils, ARABTEC at AED2.38 and Drake and Scull at AED1.82.

At ADX, Aldar spiraled to AED2.22, 4 percent up, and FAB to AED11.30.

In terms of liquidity, a total of 3587 transactions were conducted worth AED413 million over 204 million shares.

A total of 27 companies out of 64 trading today closed high, 25 down and 12 at their last traded prices.