Petrofac wins India contract

The lump-sum Engineering, Procurement and Construction, EPC, project, valued at approximately US$200 million, around AED735 million, includes licencing and commissioning. The SRU package will be constructed within the existing refinery under the terms of the 30-month contract.

Sunder Kalyanam, Group Managing Director for Petrofac’s Engineering and Construction Growth business, said, "We are delighted to be supporting HPCL in the delivery of this important package at the Visakh Refinery. It is particularly satisfying to be expanding our EPC activities in-country with this award and our recent contract award in Kerala. Both demonstrate our growth strategy in action and the continued strength of our capability in the refinery sector."

Registered in the British Channel Island of Jersey, Petrofac is listed on the London Stock Exchange. Established in Sharjah since 1991, the company has carried out several major projects in the UAE and is currently working on a US$2.9 billion contract for the development of ADNOC Offshore’s Upper Zakum field. Elsewhere in the Gulf, it has major projects in Oman, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, with other operational centres in Britain, Malaysia and India It announced earlier this week the signing of a binding letter of intent for a contract worth around US$580 million, around AED2.13 billion, with a GCC National Oil Company.