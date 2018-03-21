UAE, Tunisia express commitment to enhance cooperation in tourism and investment

During the meeting, Engr. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Minister of Economy (MoE), affirmed that bilateral relations between the UAE and Tunisia are flourishing and that both countries are keen on enhancing cooperation across vital economic sectors, including tourism and investment. He added that the total volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two nations touched over AED 1.5 billion (USD 415 million) in 2016, achieving a growth of 7 per cent compared to 2015, which reflects the strength of their bilateral ties. Al Mansoori pointed out that the strategic location of both countries opens tremendous potential for cooperation in priority sectors like tourism, trade, investment and civil aviation.

The meeting was held in the presence of Sameer Al Munsir, the Tunisian Ambassador to the UAE; Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade Affairs and Humaid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Assistant Undersecretary for Commercial Affairs, Ministry of Economy.

Al Mansoori stressed the need for a business forum to thoroughly explore all available development opportunities and to facilitate direct communication between investors and entrepreneurs on both sides, to boost the movement of trade, investment and exchange of ideas. The UAE Minister emphasized the growing importance of tourism in both countries, due to its importance in supporting economic growth and diversification and said UAE has made remarkable progress in enhancing its competitiveness in crucial, sustainable tourist destinations by developing the necessary infrastructure. he also pointed out that investments in tourism and civil aviation should form the crux of the bilateral economic cooperation map.

For her part Salma Al Lumi Al Raqeeq commended the strength of bilateral ties between Tunisia and UAE—pointing out her country’s keenness to promote cooperation and partnership, particularly in tourism, and focus on increasing trade volumes, investments and joint ventures on both sides.