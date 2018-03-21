DP World ‘Distinguished Partner’ of the 2nd Happiness Journey

In its second edition, the Happiness Journey held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to celebrate the International Day of Happiness.



DP World’s Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said, "Happiness and positivity play a significant role in our society, and following the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we are adopting innovative ways to promote a culture of happiness in our organisation that includes more than 36,000 people from 103 nationalities working in 40 countries across six continents."



"We are committed to implementing the UAE’s happiness initiative across our global portfolio through a positive working environment that ensures our people build relationships at all levels," bin Sulayem added. "By providing world class services to our customers, we build the reputation of our business and the UAE to attract foreign investment and enable trade."