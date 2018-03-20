UAE and Tunisia to boost bilateral economic ties

The minister also stressed the important role played by the private sector in boosting trade and investment ties between the two countries.

In a meeting with Salma Elloumi Rekik, Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts in Tunisia, Sammer Al Manser, Al Mansouri added, “the two countries enjoy great economic potentials and strategic geographical locations that pave the way for more economic cooperation between them, particularly in the tourism, trade and civil aviation sectors," he added.

Ambassador of Tunisia to the UAE, Abd Allah Al Salih, MoE Undersecretary for Foreign Trade Affairs and Humaid bin Batti Al Mihairi, MoE Assistance Undersecretary for Trade Affairs, at the ministry's office in Dubai, attended the meeting.

The minister called for the convention of a joint business forum to explore the investment opportunities and fostering direct ties between investors and entrepreneurs on both sides stressing the role of the UAE International Investors Council, UAEIIC, in this regards.

Rekik lauded the strong relationship between the two countries stressing that Tunisia is very keen on boosting the economic ties, with focus on tourism, increasing trade exchange and joint investment projects.

She also highlighted the main economic developments taking place recently in Tunisia, pointing out that the authorities are currently focusing on improving the educational and industrial sectors.

She voiced her support for convening a joint UAE and Tunisia business forum to work as a catalyst for strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties.