Shares on defensive as Facebook data flap spooks tech stocks

The retreat came as investors braced for new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's first policy meeting starting later in the day and amid concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump could impose additional punitive trade measures against China.

"U.S. tech indexes, including Nasdaq and Philadelphia semi-conductor index all hit record highs last week. So they were prone to profit-taking," said Mutsumi Kagawa, chief strategist at Rakuten Securities.

Shares will be capped by various uncertainties for now. Once those uncertainties are cleared, investors will shift their focus back to relatively attractive valuations," he added.

Futures suggested European stocks are likely to rebound after falling the previous day, with Britain's FTSE seen rising 0.5 percent from a 15-month low, Germany's Dax expected to rise 0.5 percent and France's Cac 0.3 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were last up 0.2 percent after initially dropping as much as 0.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.5 percent.

On Wall Street the S&P 500 lost 1.42 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 1.84 percent, both suffering their worst day in five weeks.

"Investors lightened their positions ahead of the Fed's policy meeting. The markets are completely split on whether the Fed will project three rate hikes this year or four," said Hiroaki Mino, senior strategist at Mizuho Securities.

Facebook led the losses, tumbling 6.8 percent as the social media colossus faced demands from U.S. and European lawmakers to explain how a consultancy that worked on President Donald Trump's election campaign gained improper access to data on 50 million Facebook users.