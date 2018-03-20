U.S. bans transactions with Venezuela's digital currency

"The 'petro' is a desperate effort by a corrupt regime to defraud international investors," a senior U.S. administration official told reporters, strongly warning that any transactions in the petro digital currency would violate U.S. sanctions.

"Investing in the 'petro' should be viewed as directly supporting this dictatorship and its attempts to undermine the democratic order in Venezuela," the official added.

Trump's order bars "all transactions related to, provision of financing for, and other dealings in, by a United States person or within the United States, any digital currency, digital coin, or digital token," issued by Venezuela's government since Jan. 9, the White House said in a statement.

Maduro is hoping crypto-currencies will help Venezuela skirt U.S. financial sanctions as it struggles under hyperinflation and a collapsing socialist economy.

Venezuela rejected the sanctions, which it says are illegal under international law.

"These unilateral sanctions ... constitute a new imperial aggression aimed at intensifying the attack on our people," the government said in a statement.

The order comes as the Trump administration is actively exploring options to sanction Venezuela's oil sector.