Emirates NBD launches self-service banking initiatives for people of determination

Emirates NBD has introduced a Braille-enabled account opening service to empower its customers with visual impairments in conducting independent transactions. The technology converts account opening forms and personal information into either English or Arabic Braille, and allows customers to independently review and provide consent on their experience, instead of relying on external assistance.



The bank has also piloted the implementation of a hearing loop in its Jumeirah branch to offer hearing impaired customers with an improved and superior branch experience. A simple yet effective tool, the hearing loop cuts out unwanted distortions and noise to offer people with hearing aids an enhanced and more user-friendly branch experience. The bank also launched its first workshop to train 36 branch managers and service ambassadors in the basics of American Sign Language, ASL, with plans to conduct more over the course of this year.



Commenting on the initiatives, Husam Al Syed, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Emirates NBD, said, "While in 2017, we focused on the physical transformations of our branch, this year we are taking additional steps towards addressing the specific needs of our customers to offer a truly superior and inclusive banking experience. We are grateful to our partners and customers who have provided their expertise and feedback on our testing programmes, and will continue to implement innovation-driven initiatives to further the financial inclusion of people of determination within the UAE."