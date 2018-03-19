ADNOC employees receive Long Service Awards

More than 500 employees gathered in front of ADNOC headquarters to participate in a ceremony that focused on their years of dedicated service. The Company commemorated their work anniversaries by arranging for them to have group photos taken with Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, as well as other members of the Company’s senior leadership team.



Speaking to the award recipients and their colleagues, Dr. Al Jaber emphasised the company’s respect and appreciation for its people and the achievements they have helped ADNOC reach.



He said, "In the Year of Zayed, we continue to draw on the values of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who instilled in us the work ethic and commitment that has enabled our nation and this company to succeed.



"Your hard work – and the hard work of everyone across the Group – has been pivotal to our success and, most importantly, fundamental to our transformation as we make progress on driving performance, efficiency and profitability."



People’ forms one of the four pillars of ADNOC’s integrated business strategy. In line with UAE Leadership’s vision for the nation, ADNOC is developing an efficient, performance-driven, profitable and people-centred business.



Dr. Al Jaber added that employees who choose to make a long-term career with ADNOC are the ones who will allow the company to do things differently and continue to thrive and make a positive and long-lasting impact on the UAE.