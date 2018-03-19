MoCCAE, Ruwad Establishment ink MoU

The MoU was signed by Sultan Alwan, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Regions Sector at MOCCAE, and Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Ruwad.

Under the MoU, the two parties will collaborate to provide an environment conducive to growth for SMEs, which employ modern technology in agriculture, beekeeping and fishing in the UAE. They will devise and implement policies and mechanisms to develop and support enterprises that offer good returns as well as start-ups. They will also establish local and regional ties to achieve the aim of the MoU, and offer easy loans to entrepreneurs in Sharjah as per the criteria set out by Ruwad. MoCCAE will provide agricultural entrepreneurs with technical services.

To ensure optimal implementation of the MoU, MoCCAE and Ruwad agreed to form a joint committee, entrusted to coordinate efforts and put forth plans and measures to execute programmes and proposed initiatives within the scope of the MoU.

Commenting on the partnership, Alwan said, "The ministry has close ties with Ruwad that was formed to serve the common interests of farmers, beekeepers and fishermen in the UAE. This MoU is in line with MoCCAE’s strategy to bolster industries that contribute to food diversity and sustainability."

He added that the MoU is targeted at streamlining cooperation between the two parties in supporting national SMEs that operate in areas of agriculture - namely hydroponic farming and organic farming – beekeeping and fishing.

For his part, Al Suwaidi, said, "We value the support provided by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to local pioneers as part of its commitment to leveraging national advancement in all aspects relevant to its areas of expertise.

As part of Ruwad’s ongoing efforts to develop mutually beneficial relationships with public and private entities, we are forging partnerships with relevant entities that can help us realise our objective of creating a culture of entrepreneurship among UAE nationals. Thus, Ruwad has partnered with MoCCAE to incubate SMEs in hydroponic farming and organic farming, beekeeping and fishing, in line with the government’s policy of supporting young entrepreneurs."