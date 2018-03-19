SIA showcases its services at MITT

Ali Salim Al Midfa said, "SIA’s participation in MITT was followed by our successful involvement at the ITB Berlin 2018 fair. It’s part of our plan to participate in significant exhibitions and conferences to promote Sharjah as an ideal destination for tourism and businesses in addition to showcasing the services and facilities provided by SIA to existing and potential customers."

"Our participation at the exhibition is an occasion to share ideas and thoughts with experts and officials in light of the continuous development and modernisation of various facilities of SIA. It is also a chance to present future development plans that will expand SIA’s partnerships in the region and the possibility of potential partners to enter the UAE regional market," he added.

Al Midfa expressed his appreciation of SCTDA for its efforts and support to key partners in promoting Sharjah’s status as an important tourist destination in the region and the world. He said that promoting the emirate is of great importance to all the authorities representing Sharjah delegation.

Last year the MITT received more than 23,000 experts from the tourism and travel sector from 187 countries around the world.