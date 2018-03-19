SEDD successfully concludes 6th National Entrepreneurship Exhibition

The exhibition, which was organised in Muwailih Suburb Council, was contributed by 100 exhibitor, whom aimed to support the national sector and entrepreneurs' business, within number of events for families from different ages and categories.

Commenting on such event, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that supporting the national sector and commercial projects of national and domestic entrepreneurs is part of SEDD’s strategic plans. Such plans focus on the economic development from improving the economic sectors in the emirates by working to highlight and support them by all means. Thus, pointed out that such concerned exhibitions help in marketing for the products and services of national entrepreneurs which contributes greatly to the dissemination of entrepreneurial culture.

Additionally, SEDD Chairman stressed that the Department is working in accordance with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whom calls for helping the citizens to join the markets and conduct the economic work by supporting their businesses, ideas, and initiatives.

Besides, added that the exhibition contributed in providing opportunities for small and medium entrepreneurs to display their products and promising projects and to promote them thus to make them well-known by the others. In addition, he illustrated that the exhibition has succeeded in encouraging local investment and boosting the economy in the emirate, stressing that the Department is working to empower of small and medium enterprises to achieve success in national entrepreneurship in all economic sectors.

Furthermore, SEDD Chairman illustrated that such exhibition that is organized by the Department throughout the year in the various regions of the Emirate to serve the local business community, especially the young entrepreneurs, allow such youngsters to develop their trade relations and competition as well as it help in boosting the economic movement in the emirate. Thus, he thanked the sponsors of the event and praised the success of the National Entrepreneurship Exhibition too.

From her side, Amal Jassim Habash, Deputy Director of Commercial Affairs Department at SEDD, emphasized that the exhibition supports the economy in Sharjah, activate business transactions and encourage young entrepreneurs to compete both locally and internationally, stating that the exhibition is not the first of its type at the level of SEDD.

Moreover, Amal Habash clarified that the exhibition was very well received by the exhibitors and the public, noting that the exhibition was able to collect 6 categories which were Participation of Correctional Institutions “Sharjah Police Headquarter” to display the products of prisoners, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services to present products of people with determination, Emirates Association for Retired Citizen to show goods of retired ones, products of “Eitimad” license owners and entrepreneurs, as well as the projects of the students from the Higher Colleges of Technology “Tumooh”.

Such a thing reflected SEDD’s aspiration to consolidate and sustain the economic development of the Emirate through the introduction of targeted initiatives and the application of best practices. These practices included easing the procedures of conducting business, value-added services, as well as all the competitive and encouraging environmental elements for investment in Sharjah that help in applying the highest standards offered to clients.