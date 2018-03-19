Air Arabia Egypt to start direct flights between Sohag and Jeddah

The 1 hour 20 minutes flight, which will be the seventh Air Arabia new route being announced this year, will operate three times a week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, departing from Sohag International Airport (HMB) at 0625 hours and arriving in King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) at 0900 hours. The return flight will depart Jeddah at 0950 hours and land back in Sohag at 1030 hours local time the same day.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “As air travel continues to grow, especially more so in the Middle East, we will continue to cater to demand in our core markets. The route to Jeddah from Sohag will further contribute in the travel and tourism growth of Egypt and Saudi Arabia offering direct connectivity between both cities. This step also underlines our commitment to offering our passengers access to destinations at tremendous value.”

Air Arabia, currently operates flights to over 147 routes across the globe from five hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa, and continues on the mission to create an ever-expanding network of diverse destinations, allowing for high-quality and cost-effective travel.