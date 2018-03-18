ADNOC signs offshore concession agreements with Total

Under the agreements, which were signed at the Abu Dhabi Louvre, Total has been awarded a 20 percent interest in the Umm Shaif and Nasr concession and a 5 percent interest in the Lower Zakum concession.

Total is ADNOC’s largest and one of its longest international partners, active in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas sector since 1939. Today, the French super-major collaborates with ADNOC across the value chain, from offshore and onshore exploration, development and production, to processing, products and shipping.

Total contributed a participation fee of AED4.2 billion, US$1.15 billion, to enter the Umm Shaif and Nasr concession and a fee of AED1.1 billion, US$300 million, to enter the Lower Zakum concession. Both concessions are operated by ADNOC offshore, a subsidiary of ADNOC, on behalf of all concession partners.

The agreements, which have a term of 40 years and an effective date of 9th March, 2018, were signed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and CEO of Total.

Dr. Al Jaber said, "For over 75 years Total has partnered with Abu Dhabi in the development of our oil and gas resources and has closely collaborated with ADNOC across various stages of our value chain.

Today’s announcement marks an important step to further strengthen our value-adding partnership with one of the world’s largest integrated upstream and downstream companies.