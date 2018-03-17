SCCI emphasises support for private sector with innovative initiatives and services

SCCI pointed out that the current year will witness the launch of a number of qualitative initiatives that will encourage dialogue between the two sectors and help the private sector to benefit from the competitive advantages of the Emirate in enhancing its performance and activities.

This came during the fourth periodic meeting of SCCI Board of Directors at its sixteenth session recently held under the chairmanship of Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors and the attendance of Sheikh Majid bin Faisal bin Khalid Al Qasimi, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors; Walid Abdul Rahman Bukhater, Second Deputy Chairman, and with the participation of the members of the Board and Khalid bin Butti Al Hajri, Director General of the Chamber, in addition to the assistants of the Director General and a number of directors and executives at the Chamber.

The Chamber's Board of Directors stressed the necessity of overcoming the challenges facing the business sector in Sharjah and the development of the legislative structure of the business environment, accentuating that the dialogue between the public and private sectors is an essential step towards a sustainable business community to enhance competitiveness of the private sector and transform dialogue into an effective strategic partnership that benefits all.

The Chamber’s Board of Directors praised the tangible cooperation shown by the various governmental departments and authorities in the Emirate of Sharjah and their keenness to join efforts in partnership with the private sector to enhance Sharjah's reputation as a leading economic, cultural, educational and development destination in the region, considering that the Chamber is launching quality initiatives during the coming period through which it strengthens its role as a real representative and an indispensable reference for business whether through intensifying periodic meetings or creating new mechanisms that stimulate dialogue between the public and private sectors by facilitating procedures and speeding up meetings.

In the same context, Khalid bin Butti Al Hajri underlined the importance of providing a wide range of services to the members of the Chamber in proportion to their needs and requirements. He said that the Chamber succeeded in providing a variety of services to the business community such as commercial arbitration, certificate of origin services and organising specialised business meetings. He emphasised, in this context, the Chamber’s role in helping the private sector to transform challenges into opportunities and into institutional successes that benefit everyone.

During the meeting, the Board approved resolutions and recommendations issued at its previous meeting and the meeting of the Executive Office concerning the mechanisms of applying financial and administrative systems in all organisational units after their approval, discussing the application of best practices and improving the quality of the internal work environment, and approving the Auditor's Report for the current year 2018, in accordance with world accredited standards in this field.