ASIO to participate in upcoming Acres Real Estate Exhibition and Conference 2018

The conference will showcase the investment opportunities offered by ASIO, particularly in the field of land plots for industrial activity, retail and mixed-use.

The exhibition is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and jointly organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department and the Sharjah Directorate of Town Planning and Survey. It includes a series of workshops, training programs, as well as offers and investment opportunities offered by participating public and private institutions and companies.

Abdelaziz Fikri, Senior Manager of ASIO, said, “We’re delighted to take part in this key annual exhibition and conference for the second year in arrows. The event has become an emerging destination for local, regional and international investors to explore excellent investment opportunities in the real estate sector, across the UAE and in the region. We’re keen through our participation to highlight the unique features of ASIO which offers rewarding opportunities and high returns for broad categories of investors.”

Fikri asserted that ASIO has all the capabilities that qualify it to become one of the largest and most advanced industrial complexes in the region. It features 353 plots for industrial and mixed-use facilities, retail trade and housing for employees and workers. Additionally, ASIO also offers interested investors across varied nationalities the facility to avail the long-term (100-year term lease - usufruct right) lease.

Al Saja’a Industrial Oasis aims at raising the profile of Sharjah as an ideal environment for steady economic growth, a major logistic hub and a platform for industrial and other real estate sectors. While ASIO is not a free zone, it can offer free zone benefits to companies looking to establish their presence in Sharjah. Investors in ASIO will benefit from world-class infrastructure including a superior road system, an integrated firefighting network, on street paved parking areas, plot service connections, gas, LED street lighting and generous parkland and amenity areas. ASIO is strategically situated off Emirates Road, with direct access from the highway, and is in close proximity to Sharjah International Airport and Al Hamriya Port.