Sharjah lists Sukuk valued US$1b on Nasdaq Dubai

  • Thursday 15, March 2018 in 3:00 PM
Shrajah24 – WAM: Nasdaq Dubai today welcomed the listing US$1 billion Sukuk issued by the Emirate of Sharjah. It is the first sovereign Sukuk to be issued in the GCC in 2018, as well as the Sharjah’s third and largest Sukuk listing on the exchange.
The 10-year Sukuk follows previous Sukuk listings by the emirate on Nasdaq Dubai of US$750 million and US$500 million in 2014 and 2016 respectively. 
 
The latest listing raises the total value of Sukuk listed in Dubai to US$56.465 billion, the largest amount of any listing centre in the world. A total of US$18.75 billion, amounting to 35 percent of Nasdaq Dubai’s Sukuk listings, is from sovereign issuers. 
 
Nasdaq Dubai provides Sharjah and its other issuers with a first class listing infrastructure as well as close links to investors in the region and around the world.