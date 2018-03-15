Sharjah lists Sukuk valued US$1b on Nasdaq Dubai

The 10-year Sukuk follows previous Sukuk listings by the emirate on Nasdaq Dubai of US$750 million and US$500 million in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

The latest listing raises the total value of Sukuk listed in Dubai to US$56.465 billion, the largest amount of any listing centre in the world. A total of US$18.75 billion, amounting to 35 percent of Nasdaq Dubai’s Sukuk listings, is from sovereign issuers.

Nasdaq Dubai provides Sharjah and its other issuers with a first class listing infrastructure as well as close links to investors in the region and around the world.