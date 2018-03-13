SEDD participates UAE’s visit to South Korea

During the visit, number of meetings with many ministers and officials were held to discuss ways of cooperation in economic and trade fields between the two countries as well as to look into the opportunities, challenges and exchange of information on the most important sectors to be developed. Also, the two countries reviewed the investment opportunities in the fields of energy and renewable energy, civil aviation and infrastructure, foreign trade, industry, innovation, small and medium enterprises, health, education, etc.

Abdulaziz Omar Al Midfa, Deputy Director of Government Communication Department at SEDD, stated “We are always keen to participate in economic forums at the local, regional or global levels to introduce the facilities and benefits offered by Sharjah to investors and to promote economic development in the Emirate”. He carried on that the Department works continuously with local and federal agencies, headed by the Ministry of Economy, to attract investments to various economic sectors in Sharjah. Such a thing is done because the emirate has an investment climate characterized by advanced infrastructure and high efficiency. Furthermore, he pointed out that the facilitates offered by the Department to the investors are great attraction for the business sector whereas the work of developing the economy of the emirate is one of the main tasks of the Department to achieve economic well-being and access to sustainable development. In addition to discussing ways to review the opportunities to increase trade and investment exchanges between them, especially in the sectors of innovation. He also thanked the Ministry of Economy for its role in facilitating such international partnerships, which contribute to enhancing the mutual work between the various governmental bodies in the country.

It is worth mentioning that the delegation visited the Innovation and Creativity Center of the Ministry of small and medium enterprises and Korean emerging companies at which they’ve support mechanisms applied by the Center to provide government facilities for new entrepreneurs, and the interaction and cooperation of the private sector with pioneer innovations and challenges.