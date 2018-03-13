ECSSR's annual conference to discuss future studies

The two-day conference, which will be held on 20th and 21st March, 2018, under the theme "Futures Studies," will also convene four panel discussions.



The first panel, "The Future of the Economy," will discuss the future of energy and its global demand, regional economic blocs, global economic power, innovation and the creative economy. The second panel, "Futures Studies and Medical Advances," will shed light on the genetic revolution, the emergence of personalised medicine, ageing communities, the need to redesign healthcare systems, and the post-antibiotic era.



The third panel, "The Future of Politics and International Relations," will focus on the future of political stability in the era of fourth- and fifth-generation warfare, international relations in the post-globalisation era, and future security threats, mainly cybersecurity. The fourth panel, "Future Technology," will focus on artificial intelligence, more specifically robots, the fate of the human race, social networking technology, the media of the future, and nanotechnology.



Organisers say futures studies are of utmost importance in the contemporary world, having become indispensable for both countries and institutions. Unprecedentedly rapid developments in all fields necessitate continuous efforts from countries and people to explore the future and draw the necessary plans to keep up with such developments. Moreover, countries that aspire to strengthen their economic position, uplift their people, and achieve the highest standards of welfare should look forward to the future based on rational and objective studies.



''Using research methods to analyses future developments is in fact key to strategic planning and informed decision-making processes. It presents a realistic reading of what would probably happen in the future and provides multiple scenarios and an array of possible alternatives and options, which help decision-makers face challenges while avoiding crises before they hit or at least minimise their effects," they added.



The theme of the event, they note, is especially significant as the UAE pursues future plans in accordance with its ambitious visions and aspirations to become the best country in the world by its 100th anniversary.