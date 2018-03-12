SEDD launches National Entrepreneurship Exhibition Sixth Session

Thus, the organization of this Exhibition is part of SEDD’s strategic objectives to support the national sector and business ventures for entrepreneurs.

The opening ceremony was attended by Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Suburbs and Villages, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD), number of officials from government entities as well as strategic partners.

During the opening ceremony, SEDD Chairman viewed the participated booths in the Exhibition at which he talked to the owners about their products to have a better idea about them. Also, it is worth mentioning that the Exhibition offers number of events for all numbers of the family of different age groups.

Furthermore, SDD Chairman said that this Exhibition is considered one of SEDD’s initiatives which aims to support national projects and encourage such entrepreneurs to emerge with different groups to exchange experiences and achieve cooperation among them. Also, another objective of the Exhibition and other exhibitions is to market for the products of such entrepreneurs to encourage them to carry and maintain their business as well as to inform them to the public.

Thus, he pointed out that the organisation of the Exhibition is a leading step to activate the contribution of this sector to the economic return of the Emirate and to provide opportunities for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs to present their products and promising projects and promote for them. Such things will help in improving the commercial level of their activities and encourage local investment to reach the prospects of success and sustainability.

Additionally, added that SEDD pays great attention to national projects and entrepreneurship sectors in the Emirate in accordance with the strategic objectives placed. It also aims at empowering citizens of small and medium enterprises to achieve success in national entrepreneurship in all economic sectors.

Then, he stressed that the main objective is to achieve the comprehensive development plan initiated by the Department in implementation to the wise vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who calls for the importance of supporting citizens to join the market and conduct the economic work. Also, calls all the concerned parties to support the businesses, initiatives, and ideas of citizens to reach with their work to success and sustainability accordance with the standards of the global economy and international variables.

Moreover, praised the role played by the partners in the event from sponsoring and supporting the Exhibition. Besides, stated that such a thing forms a qualitative strategic partnership that has a significant impact on the growth of the national trade and supports the sustainable economy of Sharjah too.

From her side, Amal Jassim Habash, Deputy Director of Commercial Affairs Department at SEDD, said that the Department works on enabling the citizens of SMEs to attain success in national entrepreneurship in all sectors of the economy. She carried on that the Exhibition included the participation of six categories such as the Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions “Sharjah Police Headquarter” to display the products of prisoners, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services to present products of people with determination, Emirates Association for Retired Citizen to show goods of retired ones, products of “Eitimad” license owners and entrepreneurs, as well as the projects of the students from the Higher Colleges of Technology “Tumooh”. It is worth mentioning that the Exhibition involved selling various products such as clothes, accessories, foods, hot and cold drinks, perfumes, confectioneries and others.

In addition, the Department contributes in the Exhibition through placing Consumer Protection booth as well at which it educates consumers about their rights and duties. Such a thing is one of the most important objectives that SEDD seeks to achieve and to familiarize them with how to communicate with the Department to preserve their rights in the event of fraud. Also, the Exhibition included the allocation of booths for Sharjah City Municipality, Eitimad, and Tumooh in order to display their services through them.

Likewise, Amal Habash illustrated that the Exhibition will contribute to boosting the economy of the emirate, stimulating business transactions and encouraging young entrepreneurs to compete both locally and internationally. Also, it is worth mentioning that the Exhibition is the first of its kind to gather the six mentioned categories above together, indicating the success of the efforts of the Department in accordance with its strategic plan to lead economic development in Sharjah.