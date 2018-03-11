DEWA, University of Cambridge Institute organise Sustainability Leadership Conference

The first day of the conference included the Leadership Summit, while the second will witness the Sustainable Development Goals Workshop.

The conference, which is part of DEWA’s efforts to consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading hub for sustainability and a green economy, will be attended by officials from the public and private sectors from throughout the world.

The first day of the conference was inaugurated by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, and was attended by Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Energy; Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of the Emirates National Oil Company, ENOC; Mohammed Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power, as well as DEWA’s executive vice presidents and vice presidents, and officials from Dubai Government agencies.

Speakers at the conference include Aris Vrettos, Director of Open Programmes and International Markets for CISL; Terry A'Hearn, Chief Executive Officer of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, SEPA; Rear Admiral Neil Morisetti, CB, Former Commander of the UK Maritime Forces and Interim UK Foreign Secretary's Special Representative for Climate Change; Tom Burke, Chairman of E3G and Former Special Adviser to the UK Secretaries of State for Environment, and other international sustainability experts.









In his keynote speech, Al Tayer praised the efforts of the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership and its ongoing co-operation with DEWA on sustainability.

"At DEWA, sustainability is one of our top priorities. This year, we are organising the first DEWA Sustainability Week during the Year of Zayed, which marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the leader of sustainability in the UAE. Our wise leadership is following the same path of sustainability, to achieve balance between development and the environment. We are guided by this vision to launch pioneering initiatives, to consolidate the economic, social and environmental aspects of sustainability, within an institutional framework and an integrated system that will ensure sustainable results," Al Tayer said.

"Our collaboration with DEWA is based on a common desire to develop solutions and provide the leadership that is needed for a better and more sustainable world. We are delighted to bring together leaders at this conference, and to address global challenges and opportunities. The leaders participating today recognise the need to work together, to lead this change and not just adapt to it," said Dame Polly Courtice, Director of the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, in a video message delivered at the conference.