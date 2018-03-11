SCCI strengthens economic relations with Japanese business community

The participation comes as part of the UAE delegation’s visit to Japan, organised by the Ministry of Economy.

The delegation has held several meetings and discussed economic partnerships with various Japanese economic entities and ways of enhancing cooperation between Sharjah and Tokyo in SMEs, innovation, agriculture, exchange of technology expertise and trade.

In his remarks in this regard, Khalid bin Butti said that participation in commercial missions is one of the main tools to promote the Emirate of Sharjah and its attractive investment environment pointing out, in this context, to areas of cooperation between Sharjah and Japan in key sectors such as industry, renewable energy, information technology, tourism and trade.

"Our participation is certainly aimed at informing the Japanese side of the competitive advantages of investing in Sharjah and highlighting the factors that strengthen our position as Japan's unique economic partner in the region,” bin Butti added.